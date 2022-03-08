Delores Ann Scherlen
VICTORIA — Delores Ann Scherlen, 83, of Victoria passed away on Saturday, March 6, 2022. She was born June 22, 1938 in Duncan, Oklahoma to George Thomas and Maudie Bass Gray. Ann worked for VISD for twenty-five years as an attendance clerk at Victoria High School
She is survived by her husband of 65 years, Raymond Scherlen; daughters, Gayle Lowery of Friendswood, Dawn (Greg) Cummings of Victoria; four grandchildren, R J. Lowery, Lacy Brantley, Courtney Cummings and Tyler Cummings and one great grandchild, Karson Brantley.
In addition to her parents, Ann was preceded in death by her sister, Billie Jean Koehl.
Visitation will be held on Wednesday, March 9, 2022 from 1-2 pm at Rosewood Funeral Chapels with the funeral service to being at 2 PM with Rev. Mickey Ewing officiating. Interment will follow in Memorial Park Cemetery.
Pallbearers will be Greg Cummings, Tyler Cummings, Ryan McCloud, R. J. Lowery, Kevin Brantley and Tom Stang.
Memorials may be made to Hospice of South Texas, 605 E. Locust. Victoria, TX 77901.
Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be shared at www.rosewoodfuneralchapel.com for the Scherlen family.

Recommended For You


Sign A Guestbook

Offer a personal message of sympathy...

By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that below. Otherwise, you can create an account by clicking on the Log in button below, and then register to create your account.

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.