Delores Arleen Weise
YORKTOWN — Delores Arleen Winslette Weise, 67, left us suddenly on March 1, 2021 at her home in Magnolia, Texas. She was born to the late Charles and Nelda (Merks) Winslette in Eatonton, GA on October 29, 1953. Arleen was gifted with both beautiful traits of her parents; her father’s dedication and love for his family and her mother’s tender heart and love for all God’s creatures. She was a joy to the world and a shining star. The world will seem a little dimmer without her bright smile and sparkling eyes.
How people face adversity gives you a glimpse of their character. Losing a child, your parents, facing health issues would surely get the better of most people. To Arleen, it was a little bump in the road of life, some bumps were much, much bigger than others, but her focus was on the positive.
Meeting new people and forming strong friendships was one of her best qualities. As a career hairstylist, people would sit in her chair as a client but leave a friend. She brought a smile to all who crossed paths with her or saw her from a distance, with her infectious laugh and beauty, inside and out.
Arleen is survived by her children Chris (Ann) Weise of Palestine, TX; Gwendolyn Weise of Victoria, and Sara (David) Weaver of Hockley, TX, seven grandchildren and two great grandchildren. She is also survived by her sisters, Linda Metting of Yorktown, Judy (Glen) Henze of Yorktown, and Tammy (Mike) McLaughlin of Anderson, IN and many nieces and nephews will also fill the void in their lives.
She is preceded in death by her parents, son Adam Taylor Weise, grandchildren David Charles and Emily Taylor Weaver.
In lieu of flowers, Arleen would love for her memory to continue with a donation to Pet Adoptions of Cuero in Cuero, TX or the Dorothy H. O’Connor Pet Adoption Center in Victoria, TX.
Pallbearers will be Mike McLaughlin, Glen Henze, Jon Bernhard, Adam Rushing, David Weaver and Tyler Strieber. Honorary Pallbearers are Curtis Weise, Bonnie Palmer, Johnna Sheek, Kay Peterson, and Jackie Gloor.
Visitation will take place on Saturday, March 6, 2021 at Massey Funeral Home from 4-6 pm. Funeral services will be 10 am Sunday, March 7, 2021 at Massey Funeral Home. Arleen will be laid to rest beside Adam at Westside Cemetery in Yorktown, Texas. Arleen loved color, please wear your brightest outfit.
Due to the current health restrictions regarding the COVID-19 Virus, please wear a mask and practice social distancing.
You are invited to sign the online guest book at www.masseyfh.com
Arrangements made by Massey Funeral Home, Yorktown, Texas 361-564-2900.
