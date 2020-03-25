DELORES ALFRIEDA KUESTER FRERS CUERO - Delores Alfrieda Kuester Frers, affectionately known to everyone as "Grandma", peacefully entered eternal rest in Heaven Monday morning March 23, 2020, at the age of 94. Grandma was born September 4, 1925, to Joe and Adela Kuester at her family home in Lindenau. She enjoyed attending school and loved mathematics, a gift she retained her entire life. She married Edwin A. Frers at St. John's Lutheran Church in Lindenau, and was an incredibly devoted wife, mother, and later grandmother. She was a lifelong resident of Cuero. Grandma was a member of St. Mark's Lutheran Church in Cuero and more recently worshipped with Fresh Start Fellowship led by Pastor Terry Brown. She was also a member of Christians United for Israel and Daughters of Zion. For 38 years Grandma was a dedicated volunteer assistant for her daughter's Kindergarten classes, faithfully helping with classroom activities and delivering "Zebra Cakes" for children's birthdays, which she enjoyed immensely. Grandma exemplified kindness, humility, compassion, and a true love of the Lord. Reading the Bible and The Harbinger were two of her favorite pastimes along with watching TBN at full volume. She also enjoyed crocheting, cooking, solving word search puzzles, and reminiscing about the "good old days". Only recently she discovered a new favorite - eating Cheetos Puffs until her fingers turned orange. Grandma enjoyed meaningful moments, especially those involving family. Watching her grandchildren devour her one-of-a-kind turkey and dressing brought her tremendous joy. Being surprised with beautiful flowers brought by her nephew, Roy Kuester, and son-in-law, Alvin Jendrzey, added delight to her days. Her most cherished moment was flying in an airplane for the first time at the age of 83 to visit her granddaughter in Tulsa, Oklahoma. She was in awe of the beauty of the clouds and often spoke of them with amazement. Grandma is survived by her daughter and son-in-law, Jo Ann and Alvin Jendrzey of Cuero; granddaughter, Janitha Jendrzey of Cuero; granddaughter and fiance, Kelli Lynn Frers and Joshua Holstein of Victoria; and grandson and girlfriend, Kyle Frers and Monica Gonzales of Victoria. She was preceded in death by her parents, Joe and Adela Kuester; husband, Edwin A. Frers; son, Edwin A. "Eddie" Frers, Jr.; brother, Roy Lee Kuester; and her four-legged faithful companions, MiMi, GiGi, and Vaeh. A private family service and tribute to Grandma will be held with Pastor Terry Brown officiating under the direction of Freund Funeral Home in Cuero. Interment will follow at Hillside Cemetery. Pallbearers include Alvin Jendrzey, Kyle Frers, Joshua Holstein, Roy Kuester, Wayne Rose, and Allan Moeller. Memorial contributions may be made to Lutheran Church Charities K-9 Comfort Dog Ministry, 3020 Milwaukee Avenue, Northbrook, Illinois 60062. You may send condolences or sign the guest book at www.freundfuneralhome.com. Freund Funeral Home, 361-275-2343.
