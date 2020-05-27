,

DELORES MAE HARVEY VAN DYKE PALACIOS - Delores Mae Harvey Van Dyke was born 09/02/1943 and passed away on 05/09/2020. She was a loving wife, mother, and grandmother. Her memorial service will be held in Palacios, Texas at the VFW on August 1st at 2 PM.

