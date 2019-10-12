DELORIS MARIE HEIDAKER CUERO - Deloris Marie Heidaker, 78, of Cuero passed away Thursday, October 10, 2019. She was born June 14, 1941 in Shiner to the late Edmund and Beatrice Kremling. She married Eugene Edward Heidaker on October 7, 1961 in Shiner. Deloris was a dedicated and loving caregiver for many area children for several years and was a member of St. Michael's Catholic Church. She played drums in a family band, Country Timers, for many years and loved spending time with her family. She is survived by her husband of 58 years; daughter, Jackie (B.J.) Drehr of Cuero; grandson, Bradley Drehr of Cuero; granddaughter, Katie (Ethan) Etlinger of Louisiana; sister, Evelyn (Welgene) Hoffman of Shiner; brothers, Marvin (Dorothy) Kremling of Shiner and Kenneth Kremling of Yoakum. She was preceded in death by her parents and sister, Patricia Lorfing. Visitation will be held at Freund Funeral Home on Sunday, October 13, 2019 from 5 to 7 PM with a rosary to begin at 6:30 PM. Funeral Services will be held Monday, October 14, 2019, 9:30 AM at St. Michael's Catholic Church with Father Jacob Mendoza officiating. Interment to follow at Hillside Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to St. Michael's Catholic Church or Pet Adoptions of Cuero. Pallbearers include Bradley Drehr, Ethan Etlinger, Ronnie Roecker, Jonathon Cox, Travis Kremling, David Janak and Donnie Kusak. You may sign the guestbook or send condolences at www.freundfuneralhome.com. Freund Funeral Home, 361.275.2343.
