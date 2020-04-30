DEMENTIA RAMIREZ MARTINEZ GOLIAD - On April 26th, 2020 our beloved mother, grandmother and sister, Dementia Ramirez Martinez, 74, of Goliad, Tx, was called home. She entered this world surrounded by love and family and in the same manner, continued on her journey. She was born on December 20th, 1945 in Runge, Tx to the late Gonzalo Ramirez and Margarita Cuevas. She was a member of the Immaculate Conception Catholic Church and the St. Margaret Mary Alter Society. She is survived by her sons, Paulino Martinez III and Ricardo Martinez; her beloved grandchildren, Megan, Abram and Cyara Valdez; 9 sisters and 4 brothers. She also leaves behind numerous nieces and nephews. She is preceded in death by her parents, her husband Paulino Martinez, Jr. and her daughter Yolanda Martinez; two brothers and one sister. To honor her as pallbearers will be Norman and Candelario Ramirez, Albert Martinez, Jr., Jesse Martinez, Joe Bustamante, Jr., and Steven Martinez. Honorary pallbearers are Priscilla and Jacob Martinez, Ronnie Martinez, Vickie Rodriguez and Delia Rodriguez Visitation services will be held on Friday, May 1, 2020 from 5-8 pm at Grace Funeral Home, Goliad. A Funeral Mass will be at 10 am on Saturday, May 2, 2020 at Immaculate Conception Catholic Church with a burial to follow in San Jacinto Cemetery in Riverdale. For more information visit www.gracefuneralhome.net. Arrangements under the personal care and trust of Grace Funeral Home, Goliad. 361-645-3216.
spotlight
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.