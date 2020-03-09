DENIS G. KOUDELKA VICTORIA - Denis G. Koudelka passed away March 6, 2020 at the age of 66. He was born November 14, 1953 in Shiner, Texas to the late George and Olivia Koudelka. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his brother Mark Koudelka; daughter Amanda Koudelka and grandson Tyler Landrum. He is survived by his wife of 30 years, Jacque; daughters Kathy Koudelka, Jennifer Koudelka and boyfriend Daniel Flipse; son Robert Koudelka and wife Erin; step son Robert Burnett and wife Jenny; step daughter Frances Burnett and boyfriend Steve; sister Jeanette Kloesel and husband Edwin; 12 grandchildren; 4 great grandchildren and numerous nieces and nephews. Denis was a loving husband, father, grandfather and brother. He owned Canvas and More for many years. He was a Raisin Volunteer Firefighter. He enjoyed his family, fishing and woodworking. A memorial service will be held at a later date. Thoughts and memories may be shared online at www.gracefuneralhome.net. Arrangements and services under the personal care of Grace Funeral Homes & Cemeteries.

