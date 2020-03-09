DENIS G. KOUDELKA VICTORIA - Denis G. Koudelka passed away March 6, 2020 at the age of 66. He was born November 14, 1953 in Shiner, Texas to the late George and Olivia Koudelka. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his brother Mark Koudelka; daughter Amanda Koudelka and grandson Tyler Landrum. He is survived by his wife of 30 years, Jacque; daughters Kathy Koudelka, Jennifer Koudelka and boyfriend Daniel Flipse; son Robert Koudelka and wife Erin; step son Robert Burnett and wife Jenny; step daughter Frances Burnett and boyfriend Steve; sister Jeanette Kloesel and husband Edwin; 12 grandchildren; 4 great grandchildren and numerous nieces and nephews. Denis was a loving husband, father, grandfather and brother. He owned Canvas and More for many years. He was a Raisin Volunteer Firefighter. He enjoyed his family, fishing and woodworking. A memorial service will be held at a later date. Thoughts and memories may be shared online at www.gracefuneralhome.net. Arrangements and services under the personal care of Grace Funeral Homes & Cemeteries.
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that below. Otherwise, you can create an account by clicking on the Log in button below, and then register to create your account.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook. Stop watching this guestbook.
Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Most Popular
Articles
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular articles.
Commented
- Two motorcyclists in hospital after crash (5)
- Former Victoria County sheriff calls for forensic audit of Harvey spending (4)
- Guest column: Open letter to County Judge Ben Zeller (3)
- Food for Thought (3)
- Khrushchev was right (3)
- VISD takes another step toward bond (2)
- Commissioners to review county’s new purchasing policy (2)
- Syndicated column: Another African tragedy (2)
- Gallery: 2020 Victoria Livestock Show Day 2 (1)
- Updated: Texas Democrats back California resident for U.S. Congress seat (1)
Upcoming Events
-
Mar 9
-
Mar 9
-
Mar 9
Online Poll
Do you enjoy playing dominoes?
You voted:
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.