Denise Jahn McGlothlin
AUSTIN — Denise Jahn McGlothlin, born July 5, 1951, passed away on June 3, 2023. Born in Yoakum, Texas to Rudolph and Mary Magdalene Jahn, Denise graduated valedictorian from St. Joseph High School and continued her education at the University of Texas at Austin. She majored in German at UT, and later received her CPA designation.
In 1978 Denise met her future husband of forty years, John McGlothlin, Jr., in Austin. Together they founded a retirement plan services business in 1980 and were married on December 12, 1982. They built a life together in Austin raising their two sons, John III and Mark.
A meticulous bookkeeper and devoted mother, Denise was also an avid volunteer. She spent numerous hours at her sons’ schools, and for ten years volunteered with CASA of Travis County, where she advocated for children in child protective services. At Bethany United Methodist Church, Denise led the Administrative Board, offered pastoral care as a Stephen Minister, co-led a Building Campaign, and helped establish and operate the Bethany Allies group.
Above all, Denise delighted in hosting parties for family and her dear group of friends, and in being a doting “Dede” for her two cherished grandchildren.
Denise is survived by her husband, John Jr., sons John III (Blair Adams) and Mark (Samantha), grandchildren Lewis and Madeline, her mother, Mary Magdalene Jahn, sister Terri Dieringer, brothers Mark Jahn (Pat) and Rod Jahn (Jennifer), and many beloved relatives. She was preceded in death by her unborn daughter, Rebecca, her father, Rudy, and her sister Laurie.
A service to celebrate Denise’s life will be held at St. John’s United Methodist Church, 2140 Allandale Road, Austin, TX 78756 on Saturday, July 1 at 11:00 AM, with a reception to follow. All are welcome. The service will also be live-streamed at stjohnsaustin.org/live. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations to the Endowment Fund at St. John’s United Methodist Church, Hospice Austin, or the charity of your choice.

