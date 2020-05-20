DENISE SEALE TAYLOR VICTORIA - Denise Seale Taylor 59, loving wife, mother, nana, sister, friend graduated into the presence of her LORD and SAVIOR JESUS CHRIST on Wednesday 13 May 2020. Born in Houston, Texas on 18 July 1960 to Franklin Odom and Dalphelene Gail Seale. On 27 August 1977 Denise was married to her high school sweetheart Terry Allen Taylor. Denise is survived by her husband of 42 years Terry Allen Taylor, her son Scott Alan and wife Ashley, her daughters Ashley Gail Moreland and husband Bryce; Meghan Nicole Wagner and husband Lawrence; 15 grandchildren and 1 great granddaughter. Additionally, Denise raised her nephew Lee Joel Taylor as one of her own children. Also, her brothers Michael Dewayne Seale and wife Kathy of Moulton, Texas; Gary Don Seale and wife Lanie of Yoakum, Texas. She is preceded in passing by her parents Franklin Odom (Buck) and Dalphelene Gail Seale and grandson Tuff Moreland. Denise was a devout lifelong Born-Again Christian who loved and was loved by many. Denise never missed the opportunity to love and lend a helping hand to others in need. She was known to place others needs and concerns before her own. A woman of prayer, who over the years opened her heart and home to many the world had thrown away. She listened to others troubles while sharing the love of God and warmth of family with all. Her easy smile, listening ear, quick wit, and loving heart will be deeply missed by all. Cremation Services Entrusted to Victoria Mortuary & Cremation Service, Inc. 361-578-4646.
