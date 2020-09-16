Dennis Alfred Nollkamper

He was born January 21, 1932 in Shiner to Alfred and Norma Wehmann Nollkamper.
He was a Civil Service aircraft mechanic at Kelly Air Force Base. He was a 60 year mason, member of Shiner Young Farmers and past vice-president of Hermann Sons Lodge.
Survivors: wife of 63 years, Lorene Langhoff Nollkamper; daughters Susan Nollkamper of Shiner and Carole Reininger (Chris) of Castroville; grandchildren, Derek Reininger of Castroville and Allison Reininger of Houston.
Preceded in death by: parents; sister, Marilyn Williamson; brothers, Gus Nollkamper and Leslie Nollkamper.
Visitation from 5 p.m.-7 p.m. with a Prayer Service at 7 p.m. on Wednesday, September 16, 2020 at Thiele-Cooper Funeral Home.
Funeral service 10:00 a.m. Thursday, September 17, 2020 at United Dr. Martin Luther Lutheran Church with Pastor Chris Heinold officiating. Burial Shiner Cemetery.
Memorial contributions may be given to United Dr. Martin Luther Lutheran Church
On-line guest book may be signed at www.thielecooper.com
Arrangements by Thiele-Cooper Funeral Home 361-293-5656.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.