Dennis Basaldua
VICTORIA — Dennis Basaldua Jr., age 78 of Victoria passed away peacefully Wednesday, January 12, 2022. He was born September 29, 1943, in Victoria to the late Dennis Basaldua Sr. and Guadalupe Cantu. He is survived by his wife, Caroline “Carrie”Bazar; daughter, Denise Basaldua Darst; sons, Dennis C. Basaldua, and Michael Basaldua; sisters, Margaret Coleman, Louise Chapa, Sylvia Samudio (husband Robert Samudio) and Patricia Gutierrez (husband Eddie Gutierrez); brother, Richard Basaldua (wife Rosie Basaldua). He is also survived by 6 grandchildren and 5 great-grandchildren. Dennis graduated from St. Joseph High school in 1961 and married the love of his life ,Carrie Bazar, on February 8, 1963. Following high school Dennis spent a year driving a truck for Dr. Pepper before starting his 34 year long career with DuPont. Dennis maintained a love of baseball and cars throughout the entirety of his life and was a loyal parishioner at Our Lady of Victory. His greatest joy came from his wife, children, and grandchildren. He is remembered as a devoted and loving husband, father and grandfather.
Visitation will be January 21, 2022 at 9:00 am with a Rosary to be recited at 9:30 am at Our Lady Of Victory with a Funeral Mass to be celebrated at 10:00 am. Burial to follow at Resurrection Cemetery.
Under the direction of Angel Lucy’s Funeral Home, 361-575-3212.
