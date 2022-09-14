Dennis Borowicz
CUERO — Dennis Borowicz, 70, of Cuero passed away September 6, 2022. In the words of Dennis, his obituary would read “He lived. He died.”
Dennis was born February 24, 1952 in Ft. Hood, Texas, to Steve and Helen Przyborski Borowicz. He was a member of Queen of Peace Catholic Church in Sweet Home.
He was an avid canoeist, and was very involved with the Texas Water Safari. In 1974, 1975 and 1976, he placed first as part of two- and three-man teams. In 1977, he won first place in the solo classification. He continued to follow the race for many years as team captain and spectator.
Dennis was happiest when he was outdoors, at the beach, or canoeing the river with his kids and grandkids.
He was always ready and willing to help others. He was the first call when someone needed help.
Dennis is survived by his wife, Phyllis Borowicz; son, Jason Borowicz (Sarah); daughters, Dawn Sutherland Martin and Mandy Sutherland; brother, Deacon Steve Borowicz (Su); grandchildren, Kristen Nigh (Jon), Bryan Martin (Ashley), Daniel Martin, Jessica Martin (Freddy Alonzo), Everleigh Borowicz, and Whitley Borowicz; and great-grandchildren, Hunter and Alexander Nigh and Grayson Martin.
He was preceded in death by his parents and his brother, Tony Borowicz.
A rosary will be recited on Saturday, September 17, 2022 at 10 a.m., followed by mass at 10:30 a.m. at Queen of Peace Catholic Church in Sweet Home with Father Dominic Antwi-Boasiako officiating. Burial will follow in Queen of Peace Cemetery.
Pallbearers are Jon Nigh, Bryan Martin, Daniel Martin, Freddy Alonzo, Bill Myrick and Robert Myrick. Honorary Pallbearers are Brandon Borowicz, Duane Martin, Mark Belcik, Peter Derrick, Tom Goynes, Albert Humphrey, and Dennis Knippa.
Memorial donations may be made to the Juvenile Diabetes Research Foundation at www2.jdrf.org or calling 1-800-533-CURE.
Words of comfort and special memories may be shared with the family at www.rosewoodfuneralchapel.com.
