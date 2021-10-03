Dennis C. Adams
VICTORIA — Dennis C. Adams Sr., 71, of Victoria, Texas, passed away September 26, 2021. He was born August 21, 1950 in Corpus Christi to Hubert Paul Adams Sr. and Nancy Jo Marsh. He retired from the US Navy after 24 years of service. He enjoyed spending time with his family and friends, ranching and riding his Harley.
He is survived by his daughter, Paula James (Sean); sons, Dennis Adams Jr. (Stacy) and Robert Adams; son-in-law, Bobby Beal; sisters, Jo Ann Helms and Linda Ray (Howard); 7 grandchildren, Cody Adams, Kaley Adams, Tiffany James, Trevor Adams, Brooke Beal, Kate Cochran, and Griffin Cochran; and 3 great-grandchildren.
He was preceded in death by his father, Hubert P. Adams Sr. and mom, Ruth; mother, Nancy Siebert and dad, Donald; daughter, Shannon Beal; sister, Janet Swonke; and brothers, Hubert Paul Adams Jr., Timothy Adams, and David Adams.
The public is invited to visit Rosewood Funeral Chapels on Wednesday, October 6, 2021 from 5-7 p.m. to pay their respects to Mr. Adams. Funeral services will be Thursday, October 7, 2021 at 10 a.m. at Rosewood Funeral Chapels with Pastor Carl Westbrook officiating. Burial will be at 2 p.m. at Coastal Bend State Veterans Cemetery in Corpus Christi.
Words of comfort may be shared with the family at www.rosewoodfuneralchapel.com.
