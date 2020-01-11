DENNIS WAYNE DAVIS YORKTOWN - Dennis Wayne Davis, 74, of Yorktown passed away Thursday Jan. 9, 2020. He was born Oct. 23, 1945 in Freer, TX. He was a chemical engineer and rancher. He is survived by his loving wife of 33 years Estela Davis, his children Debbi Davis Gray (Paul), of Austin, Bobbi Davis Heller (Darryl) of Victoria, Roberto Ramos (Cathy) of Bandera, Jodi Davis Haschke (Chad) of Victoria, Monica Jenkins (Levar) of Austin and Cynthia Ramos of San Antonio. He is also survived by his siblings Nell Davis Israel of Sherman and Marilyn Davis of Howe, 18 grandchildren and two great grandchildren, numerous nieces, nephews, cousins and friends. He was preceded in death by his parents Sherman and Dorothy Davis, step-mother Ethel Davis Wooten, and sister Delores Davis. Visitation will be 4-6 pm Sunday Jan. 12, 2020 at Massey Funeral Home. Funeral services will be 10 am Monday Jan. 13, 2020 at Massey Funeral Home. Interment will follow at Sts. Peter & Paul Catholic Cemetery, Meyersville. Pallbearers will be Cooper Tull, Harrison Gray, John Paul Gray, Preston Whitley, James Murphy, Michael Watford, Gavin Ross and Uriah Ross. You are invited to sign the online guestbook at www.masseyfh.com The family would like to thank Crown Hospice for their care. Arrangements by Massey Funeral Home, Yorktown 361-564-2900
