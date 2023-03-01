Dennis E. “PoPo”
Satsky Sr.
HALLETTSVILLE — Dennis E. “PoPo” Satsky Sr., 85, of Hallettsville, passed away February 24, 2023. He was born on March 18, 1937, to Louis P. & Julia Ann (Krenek) Satsky, in Koerth, TX. He married Ora Findeisen on February 4, 1961, in Moulton. He was Honorable Discharge from the US Army on August 31, 1965; and a member of Sacred Heart Catholic Church of Hallettsville.
Dennis enjoyed hunting, ranching, gambling and of course good food. He always had a good story to tell and you could always ask him anything, because he knew everything whether it was true or not. His grandchildren and great grandchild were his absolute joy
Dennis is survived by: son Dennis Satsky Jr. & wife Karey; daughter Denise Henke & husband Billy; 2 sisters, Patsy Kalmus (Steve) & Barbara Crisp (Dudly); 4 grandchildren, Shelby Henke, Scott Henke (fiancé Jenna), Megan Henke (fiancé Ryan) & Derik Satsky; and 1 great grandchild Lyndy Henke.
Dennis was preceded in death by; wife Ora, parents, sister Margaret Berckenhoff, and special “son” Chris Janak.
Funeral Mass Service: 10:30 am, Tuesday, February 28, 2023, at Sacred Heart Catholic Church of Hallettsville; with Visitation starting at 9 am, and Rosary starting at 10 am. Pallbearers: Shelby Henke, Scott Henke, Derik Satsky, Ryan Berkovsky, Jon Ross and Gary Kalmus. Honorary Pallbearers: Bill Machalec, Megan Henke, Jenna Macha, Chris Janak, Lyndy Henke and Victor Janak. Officiant: Msgr. John Peters. Memorials: donor’s choice. Burial: 2 pm, Tuesday at St. Joseph Catholic Cemetery in Moulton.
