Dennis Grizzle
VICTORIA - Dr. Dennis Grizzle, resident of Victoria since 1967, died at Citizens Medical Center Tuesday, December 1. He was born in San Antonio on July 14, 1925 and was 95 years old. He is survived by his wife of 73 years, Earline, and 2 children, Dinah of Horseshoe Bay, TX and Reagan of Missouri City, TX, and 4 grandchildren: Ashley, Alexander, Martha and Sarah, and 2 great grandchildren: Ashton and Adley. He was preceded in death by his parents, two sisters, one daughter, Martha and one son, Craig.
Grizzle was a graduate of Beeville High School. He had a Bachelor’s degree from Texas State University, a Master’s degree from Texas State and a Doctorate from University of Houston main campus. His professional career included high school coach, principal and superintendent, plus he was the first executive director of Region 3 Education Service Center. He was retired from all and involved in real estate investment.
Grizzle served in the army during WWII. He started college at the University of Arkansas before being drafted into the army, where he attained the rank of Master Sergeant. He served in combat in the Philippines and was there when Japanese forces were defeated in the retaking of Manila. He was awarded two Bronze Stars for heroic actions. He was awaiting deployment to Japan when the war ended in 1947. On the troop ship returning to the mainland, he was hospitalized with malaria. He arrived home sometime later, recovered from the bout of malaria, and enrolled late for the spring semester at SWTTC where he met his future wife, Earline. He was a life-long member of the Christian Church, where he served variously as board chairman, elder or deacon. They have resided in Victoria for more than fifty years.
