DENNIS MARK WILSON PORT LAVACA - Dennis Mark Wilson, 65, passed away on Wednesday, December 4th, 2019 after sudden health complications. Dennis' family and friends will gather for visitation from 11AM - 1PM, Tuesday, December 10th at Grace Funeral Chapel, 1604 W. Austin Street in Port Lavaca. A service celebrating Dennis' life will begin at 1PM with Pastor Gary Jennings officiating. Honorary Pallbearers are Dennis Wilson, Jared Anderson, Henry Hayes and Leroy Smith. Dennis was born November 26th, 1954 to the late Donald and Helen Wilson in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. He was the youngest of three. He worked at Formosa Plastics for 37 years as a Utilities Supervisor. He used to race mini-sprints at Texana Raceway in previous years. He loved fishing and gambling. You could always find him drinking a Dr. Pepper. He was a great husband, daddy and Paw-Paw. He will be missed by all. Dennis is survived by his wife of 41 years, Toy Wilson; his two wonderful children, Traci Anderson and husband, Jared and Dennis F. Wilson; his awesome grandchildren, Pvt. Trystin Wilson, Jaxon Anderson, Brooklynn Anderson, Kyle Evans and Mackenzie Spears; his brothers, Don Wilson and Dave Wilson and wife, Andrea; his niece, Kari Greve and family; his nephews, Brian Wilson and family and Davey Wilson; along with numerous other loving family members and friends. Dennis was preceded in death by his parents, Donald and Helen Wilson; father-in-law, Walter Brandon; mother-in-law, Mae Brandon; and sister-in-law, Beth Wilson. Those wishing to make memorial donations in Dennis' memory are requested to do so to Citizens Medical Center, 2701 Hospital Drive, Victoria Texas 77901. Thoughts and memories may be shared online at www.gracefuneralhome.net. Funeral arrangements and services under the personal care of Grace Funeral Chapel - Port Lavaca.
