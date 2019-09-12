DENNIS EUGENE NORRIS LOLITA - Dennis Eugene Norris of Lolita passed away, Monday, September 10, 2019, at the age of 85. He was born in Corpus Christi, on December 30, 1933, to the late C.A. Norris and Ida Pearl Colston Norris. Dennis worked at Southwestern Bell in the Corpus Christi area before moving to Alcoa where he worked in the pot rooms and as a painter before he retired from Alcoa. Dennis also served many years as a member of the Lolita Volunteer Fire Department. He will be truly missed by his daughters, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, great-great grandchildren, godchildren, nieces, and friends (He never met a stranger). Dennis is survived by his three daughters, Shirlene Norris Moon (Joe), Vonnette Norris Tims (Keith), and Sandra Norris Longstreet (Richard); grandchildren, Robin Tims Peeples (Ryan Nystrom), Brian Tims (Sarah), Tracy Nastoupil Fuchs (Kyle), Tierra Nastoupil Fishbeck (Ryan), Cody Smiley (Karli), Heather Tims Perez (Stanley), John Smiley (Bridget), James Nastoupil, Halley Longstreet Siecko (Mark), great-grandchildren; Taylor Peeples, Gage Peeples, Kayden Peeples, Kade Lozano, Xander Lozano, Gabriella Tims, Nolan Tims, Madison Gibson, Emmaleigh Gibson, Grace Fuchs, Kayle Siecko, Kobie Fishbeck, Blake Fishbeck, Logan Smiley, and Shawna Smiley, great-great grandchildren; Aria Bobbitt, Zayeen Bobbitt, and Ava Bobbitt; godchildren, Mark Allen Johnson, and Rachel McFatridge, sisters; Diana Kay Norris Morgan of Mesa Arizona, and sister-in-law Yvonne Pollard Clawson of Corpus Christi, his only two nieces Michelle Pearce (Todd) and Kendra Hodges (Terry).. He is preceded in death by his loving wife of 57 years Darlene Norris, son; Wayne Norris, grandchild; Patrick Norris, great grandchildren; Landon Peeples and Braxton Siecko. Visitation will be on Friday, September 13, 2019, from 5:00 pm to 7:00 pm, in the Oaklawn Funeral Home Chapel. Funeral service will begin at 10:00 am, on Saturday, September 14, 2019, in the Oaklawn Funeral Home Chapel. Burial will follow in the Lolita Cemetery. Pastor Gary Thedford will be officiating. Memorials may be made to Angels Care Home Health, 6502 Nursery Dr. #100A, Victoria, Texas 77957, New Century Hospice of South Texas, 1908 Laurent St., Victoria, Texas 77901, or First Baptist Church of Lolita, 84 Stegall St., Lolita, Texas 77971. Arrangements are under the direction of Oaklawn Funeral Home in Edna, 361-782-2221. www.oaklawnfhednatx
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that below. Otherwise, you can create an account by clicking on the Log in button below, and then register to create your account.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook. Stop watching this guestbook.
Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Most Popular
Articles
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular articles.
Commented
- Authorities seize 250 pounds of unknown illegal substance on US 59 (3)
- Victoria County's inaction raises red flags (4)
- First day of school: Sleepy Head (2)
- Generals announce postseason awards (2)
- Gun control won't solve our violence problem (2)
- Construction worker dies of injuries suffered at DeWitt County oil field (1)
- Sudden branch drop syndrome is a mystery (1)
- UHV promotes Spanish faculty member to senior lecturer (1)
- Analysis: Transparency can be downright hazardous to Texas lawmakers (1)
- Circus packs community center on opening night despite PETA resistance (1)
Upcoming Events
-
Sep 12
-
Sep 12
-
Sep 12
-
Sep 12
-
Sep 12
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.