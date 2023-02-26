Dennis Wayne Brandon
GOLIAD — Dennis Wayne Brandon, 64, of Goliad passed away peacefully with family by his side on Friday, February 17, 2023 after a short battle with an extremely rare, aggressive cancer.
Dennis, also known as DB or Big Daddy, made his living working in the oil field for over 40 years and ranch management on the side. He was a mentor and big brother to many. He was a wonderful son, husband, father, grandfather, brother, and uncle. He enjoyed gardening, hunting, and fishing with family and friends, especially with his grandchildren, Colton and McKinley. Since 1972, he has loved spending time in Port O’ Connor. Dennis was also an excellent cook and made the best ribs, fried shrimp, and fish.
Dennis was born in Alice, Texas and is preceded in death by his father, Harvey Eugene Brandon. He is survived by his wife, Hilary Donoghue Brandon; mother, Betty Lowrance Brandon; daughter, Chelsea Rogers (Forrest); grandson, Colton Rogers; granddaughter, McKinley Rogers; sister, Tami Becker (James); nephew, Toby Stary (Denise); great nephew, Tobyn Stary; mother-in-law, Christy Donoghue; sister-in-law, Charli Donoghue; along with numerous other loving family members and friends.
We invite family and friends to gather for a celebration of life and visitation on his birthday, March 17, 2023 from 4pm - 6pm at Grace Funeral Home in Goliad. 214 N. Market St. Goliad, Texas 77963
In lieu of flowers, the family request donations be made to the Museum of the Coastal Bend.
Thoughts and memories may be shared online at www.gracefuneralhome.net
Arrangements and services under the personal care of Grace Funeral Homes and Cemeteries.
