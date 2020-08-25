Dennis William Collins
REFUGIO — Collins, William Dennis August 22, 1953 - August 21, 2020 It is with deep sorrow and much love that we mourn the passing of Dennis Collins on August 21, 2020 just one day before his 67th birthday. He will be lovingly remembered by his wife of 44 years, Janeice; children: Clint (Rachel) and Shayla (Jason); grandchildren: Tennessee, Avery, Zoe, Georgia, Carter, and Evan; sister: Dorothy (Dave) Neal; as well as numerous relatives and friends. He was predeceased by his mother Mabel Alice Neimann and father Henry Elmo Neimann; brother: Monroe Eugene Collins; sister: Janet Collins, and his favorite horse Diablo, and dogs Hank and Louie. The way he left this earth is the way he found himself in your heart, immediate. Dennis was born in El Campo. He went to school in Woodsboro Texas where he met the love of his life, Janeice. They were married April 17, 1976. Dennis was known as Dr. Oil and worked as a salesman in the oil industry. He often said he had his PhD in O.I.L. His true passions, besides his family, were fishing and roping. He loved to cowboy and had a “drawer full of buckles”. He learned to fish with his dad Elmo and passed his love of fishing on to his son Clint and grandson Tennessee. Most people called him UD, D, Big D, Uncle D, or Worm but he enjoyed being called Pop the most. He loved to make people laugh and you knew how much he loved you by how much he teased you. A Visitation will be held from 6 to 8pm on Monday August 23rd. A Memorial Service will be held on Tuesday August 24th at 10am and he will be laid to rest in the La Rosa Cemetery in Woodsboro immediately following the service. Both services will be at Moore Funeral Home, 402 S Alamo St, Refugio, TX 78377. The pallbearers will be Justin Arruda, Tennessee Collins, Eugene Fricks, Brandon Novosad, Chad Shelton, Eddie Shelton, Justin Shelton, Mabry Thomas, and Robbie Thomas. Dennis’ son-in-law, Jason Boldt, will provide the eulogy. Memorial donations may be made in Dennis Collins’ name to Trump 2020, Donald J. Trump President, Inc C/O Trump Tower, 725 5th Avenue, New York, NY 10022. He was truly one of a kind. If you ever met him, you never forgot him. Go rest high on that mountain. We are all heartbroken, but we find comfort in the Lord. Services entrusted to Moore Funeral Home, Inc. 402 South Alamo Street; Refugio, Tx. 78377 (361)526-4334
