Denny Lee Arnold
VICTORIA — Denny Arnold, 83, longtime resident of Victoria, Texas went to be with his Lord and Savior on May 2, 2022. Denny is survived by his loving wife Carole Arnold; his children: Kristina Wyatt, Jason Zielonka (Stacey), Nicklaus Arnold (Emily), Carley Arnold (Auzimuth Jackson), and Alysa McBride; and his extended family, Debbie Clark (Allen) and Saundra West (Grant). Denny has been blessed with 11 grandchildren and 10 great grandchildren.
Denny was predeceased in death by his parents, Fred and Hazel Arnold, his sister JoAnn Arnold, and his wife Beverly.
Denny was a 1956 graduate of Bartlett High School, of Bartlett, Ohio. He left his college career at Ohio State University to enlist in the U.S. Air Force where he served from 1956-1961 as a Code Decryptor in Japan and Vietnam. After his enlistment, Denny attended Midwestern State University where he graduated in 1968 with a BA in Government. Upon his graduation, Denny served the following governmental offices: 1968-1970 Administrative Assistant, Wichita Falls, Texas; 1970 City Manager, Stamford, Texas; 1971-1972 Assistant City Manager, West University Place, Texas; 1972-1978 City Manager, Schertz, Texas; 1978-1994 Assistant City Manager, Victoria, Texas; 1994 Acting City Manager, Victoria, Texas; 1994-2006 City Manager, Victoria, Texas.
Denny was also active in the Victoria Rotary Club, International City/Council Management Association; Board Member of the Victoria Hope Chest; Memorial High School Band Booster; Victoria East High School Band Booster and Parkway Church and a proud member of the Misawa Group (A group of servicemembers who served in Misawa, Japan). Being an avid coffee drinker, he volunteered every Tuesday until recently to ensure coffee was always hot, fresh and ready for the Victoria Community Economic Development meetings. He earned the nickname, “Mr. Coffee”.
Those who really knew Denny, knew of his love of College Football, College Basketball, the PGA, and a supporter of High School Sports and the Arts. Not a day would go by where he wasn’t keeping up with the latest Hallmark movies while enjoying his Blue Bell Old Fashioned Vanilla Ice Cream. A huge fan of the old Country Western Music he could be caught many times tapping his foot to Hank Williams, Willie Nelson, Jim Reeves, Patsy Cline and old Gospel. He was a pro at terrible jokes and puns and could often be found sporting his favorite green London Fog jacket and duct-taped jeans (only because he was so thrifty and after all there was still good wear left). He was known as “Papa Arnold” by many of his kids’ friends, whom he was always ready to help with providing rides, meals, or a roof over their head.
Visitation will be on Friday, May 6, 2022 from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. at Rosewood Funeral Home located at 3304 Mockingbird Lane, Victoria, TX 77904. His funeral service will on Saturday, May 7, 2022 at 11:00am at the same location. Denny’s family asks that in lieu of flowers, please make a donation to the Vietnam Veterans Memorial Fund at https://www.vvmf.org/giving-to-vvmf/
Words of comfort or special memories may be shared with the family at www.rosewoodfuneralchapel.com.
