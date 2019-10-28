DENZIL EUDELL DENSMAN VICTORIA - Denzil Eudell Densman, 95, of Wood Hi, Texas, passed peacefully, Thursday, October 24th, 2019. Family and friends will gather for visitation at 1:00PM, Tuesday, October 29, 2019 at Telferner United Methodist Church, FM 1686 in Telferner. A service celebrating Denzil's life and her faith will follow at 2:00PM. Burial will be at Wood High Cemetery. Honoring Denzil's life, pallbearers will be Dylan Jennings, James B. Jennings, John Kirkpatrick, Luke Smith, Daryl Taylor, and Jake Taylor. Denzil was born September 28, 1924 in Lamkin, Texas to the late Marvin Ozious and Clara Etta Daniel Stephens. She married her love, James Franklin Densman, July 9, 1943 in Lamkin. While James was serving his country during World War II, Denzil and her mother-in-law, Mellye Jane Lawson Densman, worked as riveters at a factor in Harlingen to help with the war effort. After James returned from the war, they worked in the agricultural business in different areas of Texas. In 1955, the Densman family moved to Victoria where James was hired as a manager of the Wood Hi Coop Gin where Denzil work beside him in the office. Denzil was preceded in death by her parents, Marvin and Clara Stephens; her husband, James Franklin Densman in 2000; and her brother, Huland Ray Stephens. Denzil leaves to cherish her memory her children, Artis Jay Densman and his wife, Jan, Joycelynn Elaine Densman, and Kenneth Dwaine Densman and his wife, Mary; ten grandchildren; eighteen great-grandchildren; nine great-great-grandchildren; along with numerous nieces and nephews. Denzil was a beautiful, kind and loving soul, she will be deeply missed. Thoughts and memories may be shared with the family online at www.gracefuneralhome.net. Arrangements and services under the personal care of Grace Funeral Homes & Cemeteries.
