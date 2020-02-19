DERWOOD LEE BUDDY PERKINS VICTORIA - Derwood Lee "Buddy" Perkins, 87, joined Doris, the love of his life who passed 16 days prior to Buddy, entered into rest on Sunday, February 16, 2020. He was born November 15, 1932 to the late Norman Derwood and Olga Elvia Henricksen Perkins in Progreso, TX. He married the love of his life, Doris Jean on June 10, 1955. He was a Korean War Veteran; and was part of the Color Guard. Buddy and Doris loved to go on tours with the Model A car club The Victoria A's. Buddy is survived by his daughter Carol Stubbs; grandchildren Kristopher Stubbs, Nicole Moore (Josh), Heather Stubbs (Billy Lagal), Josh Stubbs (Lyndsy Jones); great grandchildren Jennah and Harlow Moore, Easton Stubbs and Etta Moore due in April; numerous nieces and nephews, and cousins. In addition to his parents, Buddy is preceded in death by his wife, Doris Perkins; his son Randy Perkins; and his sister Mary Ellen Orndorff. Serving as pallbearers are Kristopher and Josh Stubbs, Josh Moore, Billy Lagal, Jeff Nesloney, Aaron Faulkner and Jimmy Herrington. A visitation for family and friends will be Wednesday, February 19, 2020 from 6:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. at Grace Memorial Chapel, 8819 US Hwy 87 North, Victoria, TX. Chapel services will be Thursday, February 20, 2020 at 1:30 p.m. at Grace Memorial Chapel with Jerry Tanner, officiating. Interment to follow at Memory Gardens Cemetery. The family would like to give thanks to the caregivers at Senior Helpers, especially KaNesha Williams; Hospice of South Texas, and Dianne Harrison and Stacy at The Dover House. To leave a comforting message, or to share a fond memory, please visit www.gracefuneralhome.net
