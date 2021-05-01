Desiree Nicole Barraza
VICTORIA — Desiree was a very smart girl, she had intelligence, grace, pride and had a good heart. She was all about family. To her, family was very important. Her maternal grandmother, Jenell, especially whom she called “Mom”, was most special to her. She was very close to her mother as well, like gum stuck on her shoe. Her love for her Uncle Noel was very deep whom she had a lot of respect for. Her older brother, Abel, whom she called “D” was someone she always called for help and loved very much as well. Never married, never had children but called her nieces Aleigha, Lexi, and Amari and nephew Josiah, her kids. She will be very very much missed by all of us, as she already is...
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that below. Otherwise, you can create an account by clicking on the Log in button below, and then register to create your account.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook. Stop watching this guestbook.
Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Most Popular
Articles
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular articles.
Commented
- The Biden Address (15)
- Syndicated column: Claim the right to dust off your gun (10)
- Ballot blockers: Legislature tried to impede voters’ access to ballot box (14)
- A tawdry attack on voting rights, Senate Bill 7 should be rejected by the House (13)
- With bond on ballot and 3 seats up for grabs, it's time to vote (2)
- Political cartoon for April 23 (2)
- Shrine to Virgin Mary near Hallettsville vandalized (5)
- Letter: Riverside Park duck pond is an eyesore (2)
- Packing the court, political or real possibility? (2)
- Activist Diane Wilson begins hunger strike to stop dredging project, oil exportation (3)
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.