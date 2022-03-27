Destinee Dawn Verno
VICTORIA — Destinee Dawn Verno, 41 of Victoria passed away on March 2, 2022. She was born April 1, 1980 in Wichita Falls, TX to Steven and Cheryl Gerland Verno. Destinee was a truck driver for Peak Oil Field.
She is survived by her daughter, Rubee Jean Oakes; son Billy Joe Oakes II; father Steven Verno; brother Steven Verno II of Cuero.
A visitation and sharing of memories will be held Noon-2 PM, Friday, April 1, 2022 at Rosewood Funeral Chapels, 3304 Mockingbird Lane.
Words of comfort may be shared with the family at www.rosewoodfuneralchapel.com
