DEVENA SCATES MCBROOM VICTORIA - Devena Scates McBroom, 95, of Victoria, passed away on Friday, August 16, 2019. Devena was born on March 31, 1924, in Cherokee County, Texas to Claud and Bengie Scates . She attended Troup High School, graduating in 1942. After graduation she worked for several clothing manufacturing companies in Jacksonville, Texas. On November 3, 1944, she married Olan J. McBroom in Jacksonville, Texas. They moved to Refugio, Texas in 1956 where she worked as a dental assistant. She then worked for the Refugio County Sheriff's Department as a dispatcher. After retiring from the Sheriff's office, she and Olan travelled many states throughout the years. They were married for 69 years before Olan's passing in 2013. Devena is survived by two sons, Ronald McBroom (Becky) of Refugio, and Gary McBroom (Berni) of Victoria; four grandchildren - Ronald McBroom (Jennifer) of Ingleside, Melinda Henkhaus of Portland, Casey McBroom (Tori) of McKinney, and Stacy Broome (Patrick) of Victoria, and one step-grandson Jason Lewis; nine great grandchildren - Heston, Hailey and Gavin Henkhaus, Hunter and Michael McBroom, twins Avery and Addisyn Broome of Victoria, and Keenan and Ryann McBroom of McKinney; and one sister, Faye Martin (Donald) of Troup, Texas. Devena is preceded in death by her parents, and husband. Honorary pallbearers are Casey McBroom, Patrick Broome, Charles Reithmeier, Tommy Holt, Ronald McBroom and Tommy McBroom. Visitation will be Monday, August 19, 2019, from 6 - 8 p.m. at Moore Funeral Home, Refugio, Texas. Funeral services will be held Tuesday, August 20, 2019 at 10:30 a.m. at First Baptist Church of Refugio, Texas. Graveside Services will be held Wednesday, August 21, 2019 at 2 p.m. at Bradford Cemetery, Troup, Texas. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to First Baptist Church of Refugio or Harbor Hospice of Victoria, Texas. Services under the direction of Moore Funeral Home, Refugio, Texas, 361-526-4334.
