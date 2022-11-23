Dian Lynn Johnson
VICTORIA — Dian Lynn Donaldson Johnson, age 62, passed from this life after a brief illness on November 17, 2022 surrounded by family. Dian was born on March 27, 1960 in Long Beach, California to Patricia Henrietta Frigge Donaldson and Donald Russell Donaldson. She married the love of her life, the late Leonard Gilbert Johnson, in Las Vegas Nevada on November 11, 1978. She was a member of Faith Family Church. Dian enjoyed spending time with her Children and Grandchildren and will be greatly missed. She was preceded in death by her father, Donald Donaldson, and her loving husband, Leonard Johnson. In addition to her Mother, she is also survived by her daughter, Mindy Curlee and her husband, Brandon of Edna, TX, her sons, Jim Johnson and his wife Lori of Victoria, TX and Christopher Johnson of Round Rock, TX, her Grandchildren Tyler Muschalek, Laney Curlee, Paisley Curlee, Jaxston Curlee and Kyler Johnson, her Brother, Mark Donaldson and his wife Lori of Long Beach, California, numerous nieces and nephews and many friends. A memorial service will be held at Faith Family Church on Monday, November 21, 2022 at 10:30AM with Pastor Jim Graff officiating. Arrangements by Tracy’s MJ Santellana Funeral Home in Edna, TX.
The family would like to thank Dr. Arun Jain, Dr. Fariborz Gorouhi, Dr Tanweer Majid, Dr. Kalpesh Bhesaniya, the University Health Pancreas Tumor at Mays in San Antonio, TX, and the staff at Citizens Medical Center in Victoria, TX.
