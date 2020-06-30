DIANA CARRERA VICTORIA - Diana Carrera of Victoria passed away June 26, 2020. She was born December 24, 1964 in Port Lavaca. She is survived by her Mother, Camelia De La Garza Carrera (Port Lavaca); Companion & Friend, Albert Lopez (Victoria); Daughter, Abby Ray Adames of Victoria. She is also survived by her 4 Sisters and 1 Brother: Gloria Saenz (Hector) of Tivoli, Lydia West (Johnny) of Rosenberg, Edna Sheppard (Jim) of Edna, Carmen Fournier of Killeen, and brother Richard Carrera of Port Lavaca; 4 Grandchildren: Leeyah Marie Adames and Christopher James Adames (Children of Nelda Marie Rivas of Corpus Christi); Layla Faith Chavarria Adames and Fabian Rey Adames (Children of Annalisa Guartuche Adames - daughter-in-law) of Austin along with several nieces and nephews. Diana is preceded in death by her father Ramon Solis Carrera of Port Lavaca and her son Christopher James Adames, Sr. of Victoria. Pallbearers are Richard Carrera, Hector Saenz, Jim Sheppard, Johnny West, Greg Chipman, and Robert Trevino. Honorary Pallbearer is Rene Fournier. Visitation will be held July 1, 2020 at Heaven's Gate Funeral Home from 5pm to 7pm with a Rosary to start at 7pm. Services will be held July 2, 2020 at Holy Family Catholic Church at 10am with burial immediately following at Resurrection Cemetery under the direction of Heaven's Gate Funeral Home. The family would like to thank Hospice of South Texas for their wonderful care and compassion. Services are under the direction of Heaven's Gate Funeral Home (361)573-2777. Diana is preceded in death by her father Ramon Solis Carrera (Port Lavaca) and her son Christopher James Adames, Sr. (Annalisa Guartuche Adames) of Victoria Tx. Pallbearers are Richard Carrera, Hector Saenz, James Sheppard, Johnny West, Greg Chipman, and Robert Trevino. Honorary Pallbearer is Rene Fournier. The family would like to thank Hospice of South Texas for their wonderful care and compassion. Visitation will be held July 1, 2020 at Heaven's Gate Funeral Home from 5pm to 7pm with a Rosary to start at 7pm. Services will be held July 2, 2020 at Holy Family Catholic Church at 10am with Burial immediately following at Resurrection Cemetery. (361)573-2777.
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that below. Otherwise, you can create an account by clicking on the Log in button below, and then register to create your account.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook. Stop watching this guestbook.
Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Most Popular
Articles
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular articles.
Commented
- 'We want a symbol of unity': Residents to request Confederate monument's removal (13)
- Letter: Reader gives explanation on who founded Jim Crow laws (7)
- After Black Lives Matter protest, what's next for Victoria? (6)
- Letter: Removing statue serves as weapon in culture war (6)
- Victoria officials talk mask order, increase in COVID-19 cases (6)
- A collective lack of leadership (5)
- Guest Column: History isn’t a statue, or a plaque, it is what happened and why (5)
- Guest column: We say a lot by what we honor (8)
- Letter: Protect our history from those wishing to destroy it (7)
- Guest column: Public has right to know how hurricane recovery money was spent (4)
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.