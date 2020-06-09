DIANA SUE DONNA GARCIA VICTORIA - Diana Sue "Donna" Garcia, age 58 of Victoria passed away Friday, June 5, 2020. She was born July 20, 1961 in Victoria to the late Israel P. Chavarria and Andrea Cantu Chavarria. Donna was employed by South Texas Steel. She was a member and volunteer with Our Lady of Sorrows Catholic Daughters, Our Lady of Sorrows Ballet Foklorico, volunteered with the Girl Scouts of America and also volunteered with Victoria County Elections. She retired from Hospice of South Texas after 25 years of Service. She is survived by her husband, Senovio Garcia of Victoria; sisters, Lisa Cortinas (David) and Christina Guajardo (Juan) both of Victoria and brother, Daniel Chavarria (Norma) of Victoria. She is also survived by 6 grandchildren. She is preceded in death by her parents and brother, Israel Chavarria Jr. Visitation will begin Wednesday, June 10, 2020 from 5 - 9pm with a Rosary to be recited at 7pm at Angel Lucy's Funeral Home in Victoria. Visitation will resume Thursday, June 11, 2020 at 8:15am at Our Lady of Sorrows Catholic Church with a Funeral Mass to be celebrated at 9am. Burial to follow at Memorial Park Cemetery. Pallbearers will be Daniel Ray Chavarria, John Cortinas, Paul Cortinas, Juan Martin Guajardo Jr., Miguel Cantu and Joel Garcia. A special thank you to Dr. Meyer and all the Hospice of South Texas staff. Donations can be made in her name to Hospice of South Texas Compassion Center. Due to COVID-19 restrictions, we ask that you please have facial covering for services. Under the direction of Angel Lucy's Funeral Home in Victoria, 361-575-3212.
