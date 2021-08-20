DIANA MAUREEN KOENECKE DENTLER
VICTORIA - Diana Maureen Koenecke Dentler, passed away peacefully Friday, August 13, 2021 at the age of 82 after a long battle with Alzheimer’s.
Born January 17, 1939 in Yoakum, Texas, to Milton and Mildred Koenecke. She graduated from Yoakum High School where she was a proud Yoakum Bulldog Band member. After graduating from Baldwin Business College, she worked for Victoria Bank & Trust where she met and later married the love of her life, Edwin Dentler. They had 61 1/2 years of marriage before his passing in January 2021. She was a homemaker, raising their 4 boys, where she always said she received her second education. She worked as secretary at Zion Lutheran Mission Valley over 30 years, most years for free, out of love for the church. She loved music, played the organ and piano at First Baptist Yoakum in her high school years, and for over 50 years at Zion Lutheran Mission Valley. If there was any function at Zion, you could bet she was involved. She loved to cook and try new recipes, some good and some better not to be repeated again. She was probably one of the best seamstresses around and could sew just about anything she had in mind. She loved to go to craft fairs and quilt shows, always buying one of something, then coming home to make it herself and share with many. She quilted with the ladies at Zion for Lutheran World Relief for many years. She loved to take photographs of her adventures and projects, and if she would have had an I-Phone, look out world. Her grandchildren were the light of her life; she loved to take them shopping and spoil them rotten with stuff they would buy and many visits to the Dollar Store. She would go to the ends of the earth for them.
She is survived by her sons and their spouses, Mark (Cheryl), Paul (LaVern), Stephen (Gail), Tim (Elizabeth); grandchildren, Elizabeth, Malerie, Emily (Michael), Michaela (JT), Lauren, Thomas, Cory (Ellery); step-grandchildren, Melissa (Andrew) and Cary (Mandi); step-great-granddaughter, Addilyn; one aunt, Margie Isaacson and one cousin, Donald Salm (Penny).
Preceded in death by husband, Edwin, parents, Milton and Mildred Koenecke.
The family would like to thank the staff of Dewitt Alzcare for the love and compassion through these many years. They are like a second family to us all.
Facemasks are extremely recommended due to current COVID conditions.
Visitation will be held at Zion Lutheran Church, Saturday, August 21, 2021 from 1-3 PM with graveside services to be held at Mission Valley Cemetery at 3 PM.
Donations may be made to Zion Lutheran Church, First Baptist Church, Yoakum, Texas or Hospice of South Texas.
Words of comfort may be shared at www.rosewoodfuneralchapel.com.
