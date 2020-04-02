DIANA LEE MCDOWELL GANADO - Diana Lee McDowell, 72 of Ganado, passed away on Sunday, March 29, 2020, she was born on Friday, September 26, 1947 in Kansas City, Kansas. Diana graduated from Bonner Springs High School in 1965 and attended Kansas City Kansas Community College. Diana always put her family first in life. As a lover of children and animal, Diana strived to help the less fortunate. Diana was an avid reader, and she loved to travel, especially destinations with a beach or rainforest. She worked for a national airline in her earlier years, and worked in the dental field before retiring in 2005. She was the president of Jackson County Welfare Board, attended a church sponsored dental mission trip in Mexico, and served on countless community service projects. Diana is survived by her husband; Larry of fifty-two years, her three children; Kim and Randy Reinagel, Andrea and Allen Parks and Patrick and Lori McDowell and her five grandchildren; Deandra Parks, Tyler Reinagel, Anthony Parks, Ryan Reinagel, and Thomas and Khloe Parks. There was a private graveside service on Wednesday, April 1, with Father Kirby Hlavaty officiating. In lieu of flowers; the family suggests that memorial contributions be made to Hospice of South Texas, The Alzheimer's Association, The Bluebonnet Youth Ranch or Jackson County Happy Tails Animal Shelter. Service were under the guidance of Russell Todish of Ganado Funeral Home, 800 S. Third St. Ganado, TX 77962, 361-771-2120.
