DIANA ALARCON ROJAS VICTORIA - Diana Alarcon Rojas of Victoria passed away Sunday March 1, 2020. She was born in Victoria to Francisco Molina Salazar and Simona Jimenez Hernandez. Diana is survived by her husband Gilbert I Rojas; Mother Simona H. Salazar; Daughter Renee Velasquez; Sons Jose C Alarcon (Elvia Hernandez) and Rafael Alarcon Jr.; Sisters Frances, Gloria Salazar and Linda Rodriguez; brothers Pedro, Santiago and Rudolpho Salazar.; Grandchildren Edward Macias (Angel Stanford), Marissa and Joe Alarcon and Francisco Lee Caballero. She is proceeded in death by her father Francisco Salazar, brother Felix Salazar, and sister Mary Rios. There will be a Visitation on March 6, 2020 from 4pm to 7pm and a Prayer Service to start at 7pm at Heaven's Gate Funeral Home 412 N. Main 361-573-2777.
