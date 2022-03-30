Diane Johnson
EL CAMPO — Diane J. Johnson, age 82 of El Campo entered eternal rest Friday, March 18, 2022. She was born January 25, 1940, in El Campo to the late Glen Johnson and Isabel Wendel Wegenhoft. She is survived by her husband, Michael G. Johnson of El Campo; sons, Kenneth Balusek of Kansas City, Missouri, and Glen Balusek of Richmond, Texas; half-sister Glenell Wenglar of El Campo, half-brother Pat Johnson of Brenham and four grandchildren. She was preceded in death by daughter Karen Balusek and sister Betty Jo (Johnson) Merwin. She was a loving mother, grandmother, and friend. She enjoyed spending quality time with her children, grandkids, and classmates at their monthly luncheons. She volunteered 20+ years with Houston Hospice - El Campo. Her beautiful smile, sense of humor, and gentle spirit will always be remembered. A memorial will be held on Saturday, April 2, 2022, at 10am at Oaklawn Memorial Park (4609 State Hwy 71, El Campo, TX 77437). In lieu of flowers please make donations to Houston Hospice - El Campo.
Condolences may be shared online at www.triskafuneralhome.com
Triska Funeral Home, El Campo, 979-543-3681
