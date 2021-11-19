Diane Lee Bishop
HALLETTSVILLE — Diane Lee Green Bishop, 73, was born to Florence Springfield Green and Thomas Wesley Green on April 7, 1948. She died on November 13, 2021. She is survived by her husband Roger Bishop, her three sons Jeffrey Bishop (Cynthia), Nathan Bishop (Angela) and Matthew Bishop (Catherine), and her daughter Christa Bishop Marek (Victor). She is also survived by 11 grandchildren and five great-grandchildren, as well as her brothers Donald Green (Bonne) and Dennis (Betty). She is preceded in death by her parents. Visitation is at 5-7 PM on Friday, November 19, 2021 and services are at 10 AM on Saturday, November 20, 2021 both at Kubena Funeral Home in Hallettsville, Texas. Words of comfort may be shared with the family at www.kubenafuneralhome.com

