Diane Marie Balli
VICTORIA — Diane Marie Balli, 77, of Victoria went to be with the Lord Saturday, November 19, 2022. She was born April 1, 1945, in Oromocto, New Brunswick, Canada to the late Michael and Mary (Paul) Sacobie.
Visitation will be 6:00 to 8:00 PM Friday, November 25, 2022 at Grace Funeral Home, 2401 Houston Hwy, Victoria, Texas. Services will be 1:00 PM, Saturday, November 26, 2022 at Iglesia de Jesus, 1102 N. Ben Wilson St., Victoria, Texas 77901, with Assistant Pastor John Romo officiating. Burial will follow at Memorial Park Cemetery.
Pallbearers will be Alfred Balli, Marcus Jiminez, Angel Rodriguez, Jonathan Rodriguez, Nathan Rodriguez and Michael Kainer.
Along with her parents, she was preceded in death by her son, Richard Anthony Balli.Along with her parents, she was preceded in death by her son, Richard Anthony Balli.
She is survived by her loving husband, Richard Balli; her daughters, Marlene Sacobie, Mary Elizabeth Strait and Melissa Balli; brother, Michael Sacobie; sister, Rosie Tomah; nephew, Percy Sacobie; nieces, Ann and Barb Tomah; 13 Grandchildren; 20 Great Grandchildren and numerous other family members and friends.
Diane was a registered Native American from Canada and was very proud of her heritage. She married the love of her life, Richard Balli on October 1, 1970 in Houston, Texas, and the enjoyed 52 years together. She liked playing bingo and crocheting. She also enjoyed making dream catchers. She was a loving mother and grandmother and she adopted and raised five of her grandchildren.
If desired, memorials may be made to Brownson Home, 1616 Lone Tree Rd., Victoria, Texas 77901 or the Gladney Center for Adoption, 6300 John Ryan Dr., Fort Worth, Texas 76132
Thoughts and fond memories may be shared online at www.gracefuneralhome.net
Arrangements and services under the personal care of Grace Funeral Homes & Cemeteries
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that below. Otherwise, you can create an account by clicking on the Log in button below, and then register to create your account.
Add an entry as anonymous
Report
Watch the guestbook. Stop watching this guestbook.
Most Popular
Articles
- Regional final berth at stake for long-time rivals
- Thankful business owner gives back to Victoria, 500 times over
- Gobblers attempt to continue playoff run
- Deadly crash emphasizes dangerous season on Texas roads
- Edna's Mitchell, Blanco's Dixon renew friendly rivalry in regional semifinals
- 2 killed in 2-vehicle crash, one person unidentified
- Calhoun preps for undefeated Boerne
- Area Football Playoff Previews
- Correction: Passenger incorrectly identified as driver in crash report
- Home burglary Monday on Westwood Drive
Commented
- Esther Tilley (2)
- Robert Nevlud, Sr. (1)
- Greg Garcia (1)
- Alicia R Torres (1)
- Cynthia Guajardo Streckfus (1)
- Warren Harvey White (1)
- Mary Bush (1)
- Dian Lynn Johnson (1)
- Debra D. Zaiontz (1)
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.