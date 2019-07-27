Sheguit, Diane
Buy Now

DIANE CHERIE SHEGUIT EDNA - Diane Cherie Doering Sheguit passed away peacefully in her home surrounded by her loved ones on July 21, 2019. Diane was the daughter of Dr. Robert Distler Doering and Elaine Gavin Doering. She is survived by her loving daughters; Amanda Hope Arnold and husband Matthew James Evans, and Laura Michelle Arnold, her brother; Jon Gavin Doering, her loving husband William Gregory "Greg" Sheguit, also the father of her two daughters; Scott Elliott Arnold. She is also survived by many cousins, aunts, nephews and nieces from both the Doering, Gavin and Sheguit families. Diane will be remembered for her conservation efforts, her work helping countless farmers and ranchers, her service to the community and her kind spirit.

Sign A Guestbook

Offer a personal message of sympathy...

By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that below. Otherwise, you can create an account by clicking on the Log in button below, and then register to create your account.

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.