Diane Wolfshohl
Hernandez
VICTORIA — Diane Wolfshohl Hernandez, 61, passed away on Wednesday, April 28, 2021. Rosary will be held on Saturday, May 8th at St. Mary’s Catholic Church starting at 9:00am, with Memorial Mass beginning at 10:00am. Inurnment will follow at Resurrection Cemetery.
Diane was born June 10, 1959 in Refugio, Texas to Vernon Wolfshohl, Sr. and Ann Biederman Wolfshohl. Diane worked as a nurse for many years. At the time of her death, she had been employed by Dr. Frank Parma for about 10 years. Many of her patients became good friends. Diane had a kind heart and a generous spirit. She enjoyed her arts and crafts and cooking, especially making Christmas decorations and Christmas candy. She gave most of them away to friends and family. Diane loved her frisky little dog, Buddy. She was thrilled to become a grandmother and would pull out her phone and show pictures of her precious little ones whenever the opportunity presented itself. Her greatest sadness was that she didn’t have enough time to spend with Quinn, Sloan, and Sawyer.
She was preceded in death by her father, Vernon Wolfshohl, Sr.; husband, David Hernandez; and sisters, Sue Wolfshohl and Mary Eastwood.
She is survived by her mother, Ann Biederman Wolfshohl; step-sons, Andy Hernandez (Brittany) and Brian Hernandez; sisters, Jan Wise (Dennis) and Rita Wise (Bruce); brothers, Vernon Wolfshohl, Jr., Bill Wolfshohl, Douglas Wolfshohl (Susie) and Blaine Wolfshohl (Sherry); grandchildren; Quinn Hernandez, Sloan Hernandez and Sawyer Hernandez.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations in Diane (Wolfshohl) Hernandez’s memory can be made to Hospice of South Texas, St. Mary’s Catholic Church or Donor’s Choice.
Words of comfort may be shared at www.rosewoodfuneralchapel.com.
