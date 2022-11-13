Diego Benjamin Martinez
VICTORIA — Diego Benjamín Martinez, age 18 of Victoria, passed away November 7, 2022. He was born September 7, 2004, in Victoria, TX to Gilbert Martinez and Katherine Rios Vasquez. He is survived by his parents, Gilbert Martinez and Katherine and Javier Vasquez; sisters, Alexandra Rivera (Frank) and Juanita Laguna, both of Victoria; brothers, Michael Martinez of Victoria, Gilbert Martinez, Jr of Canyon Lake, and Fernando Martinez of Victoria. Visitation will begin Sunday, November 13, 2022, from 5-8pm with a Rosary to be recited at 6pm at Our Lady of Sorrows Catholic Church in Victoria. Visitation will resume Monday, November 14, 2022, at 8:15am with a Funeral Mass to be celebrated at 9am at Our Lady of Sorrows Catholic Church. Burial to follow at Resurrection Cemetery.
Pallbearers will be Sebastian Cano, Geovany Cano, Jacob Arvisu, Joaquin Arvisu, Eric Bland, Christian Cano, Geovany Cano, Kenneth Vasquez, Jacob Jenicke, and Eli Clark. Honorary Pallbearers will be The Victoria West Football Team and The Victoria West Band of Warriors.
Under the direction of Angel Lucy’s Funeral Home in Victoria, 361-575-3212.
