Diego Gonzales
ROSENBERG — Diego Gonzales, age 35, of Rosenberg, Texas entered Heaven on Saturday, January 23, 2021. He is survived by his loving wife Melissa Gonzales, to whom he was happily married for 6 years and step-daughter Camila M. Carmona. Diego was born in Victoria, Texas on August 3, 1985 to Domingo Gonzales Jr. and the late Sylvia Ann Gonzales. In addition to his father, he is survived by his two brothers: Domingo Gonzales III (Michael Dentato) of Chicago, IL; Dionicio Gonzales (Carrie) of Victoria, TX, and his three beautiful nieces: Yasmina Gonzales, Camilla Gonzales, and Arianna Sierra.
Diego’s childhood was spent surrounded by family, friends, and his faith in God. He loved spending summers in Bloomington, hanging with his brothers, and writing lyrics under the name “Yung Deezel”. Diego graduated from Elkins High School in 2003 and pursued a prosperous career in the oil field from 2003 to 2009. Diego soon decided to continue his education at Victoria College, completing and receiving an associate’s degree of Applied Science in Process Technology in 2011. This accomplishment gave Diego the desire and drive he needed to pursue a career as an Operator. In 2012, he returned to Rosenberg to restart his life and do what he enjoyed most - working for a great company and spending time with his parents. In 2013, Diego met the love of his life Melissa when they worked together at Biotics Research. They would marry a couple of years later, and soon spend all their time together loving, laughing, and celebrating life. In 2018, Diego began his career as an Operator at Nalco ChampionX. While his professional vocation and advancement was always a primary focus, there was nothing more important than his faith in God. Diego was a devout Catholic who followed the word of God while living the values of his faith daily and he loved attending services at Holy Rosary Church in Rosenberg.
Diego was a caring, compassionate, and selfless individual. He was always willing to give you the shirt off his back and would sit, reflect, listen, or pray with you to provide support and a caring ear any time, day or night. Diego’s big smile and warm, calming demeanor always provided comfort to everyone. We know he is now in Heaven hugging Mom, smiling down, and watching over us from above. The world truly lost a beautiful soul.
“Diego, your faith, strength, compassion, and devotion to God will continue to give us the endurance and stamina we will need to move forward in this time of loss and know that we will always celebrate your life. We will also always remember your big smile, contagious laugh, and barbecuing skills. 150 Certified Brother.”
Pallbearers: Domingo Gonzales Jr., Domingo Gonzales III, Dionicio Gonzales, Michael Dentato, Harold DeLeon, Adrian Rosales.
Visitation will be held on Friday, January 29, 2021 from 5-7 p.m. followed by a Rosary at 7 p.m., all at Colonial Funeral Home. Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Saturday, January 30, 2021 at St. Patrick’s Catholic Church in Bloomington at 11 a.m., immediately followed by interment in San Jose Cemetery.
The family requests that if you are unable to attend the services for Diego Gonzales, to please add a memory, comment, or photo to the Colonial Funeral Home website.
Due to Covid-19 restrictions, all who attend the Visitation, rosary and mass, will be required to wear facial coverings and practice social distancing.
