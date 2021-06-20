Dixie Tucker
SHINER — Dixie Lynnette Tucker of Shiner, Texas was born August 3, 1939 in Wichita Falls, Texas to Ira and Mona Jackson. On June 13, 2021, she went to be with our Lord and live in her heavenly home.
When Dixie told her high school principal that she wanted to go to college, she was told she could be a nurse, secretary, or a teacher. She chose teacher and that set her on a lifelong journey of learning and educating others. After graduating from A. C. Jones High School in Beeville, Texas, she obtained her Associate of Arts degree from Del Mar College in Corpus Christi, Texas. She then attended the University of Corpus Christi (now Texas A&M University -Corpus Christi) and earned a Bachelor of Arts degree with a major in English, minor in Speech with a secondary certification.
While attending the University of Corpus Christi, she met the love of her life Calvin Tucker and they were married 63 magnificent years and had two amazing sons, who she loved dearly. The couple lived in Corpus Christi, and various other places but ultimately settled in Shiner to raise their family and grow old together.
Dixie loved to travel and after retiring from teaching, she and Calvin traveled the US in RVs with their good friends David and Betty Little, and Kenneth and Jewel Dean Herbert. They loved to camp, fish, and explore the national parks and back roads of America with their two sons, grandchildren and nieces and nephews. Dixie also traveled Europe with friends and her granddaughters. She was a true adventurer and had great stories of her travels.
Being the wife of a football coach, she knew the rules of the game better than anyone. Dixie loved watching her grandkids compete in sporting events. There was no louder or more fiercely competitive grandmother in the stands. She loved cheering on her grandkids, and their teams and even giving the referees the business when needed. She and Calvin traveled anywhere in the state to watch them compete.
Dixie was a long-time member of the Delta Kappa Gamma Society International, the Shiner Pilot Club, and an involved member in many aspects of the Shiner First United Methodist Church. She enjoyed her book clubs and bridge clubs, even adapting to playing bridge online during the COVID pandemic. She deeply loved her family, friends and the community. She will be missed by them all. Dixie wanted to thank the Shiner community for all the wonderful memories, a magnificent life, a great place to raise a family, and for all the lifelong friends.
Dixie is survived by her husband, Calvin Tucker and their two sons, Kenny and wife, Linda, and Kevin. She was proud of her 5 grandchildren Cassy (Tucker) and husband, Justin Appelt, Jacob Tucker and wife, Leah, Hailey (Tucker) and husband, Aaron Baros, Matthew Tucker, and Zachary Tucker. Dixie adored her 4 great-grandchildren, Adaline Appelt, Delane Appelt, John Ross Appelt and David Tucker. She is also survived by two brothers, Jeffery Jackson and wife, Linda, Gregory Lee, and a favorite sister Tammy Lee, as well as many beloved nieces and nephews and great nieces and nephews.
Please join us in celebrating her life Saturday afternoon, June 26th, at 2 pm, at the Shiner First United Methodist Church. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Cal Farley Boy’s Ranch, the St. Joseph’s Indian School, the Food Bank at the First United Methodist Church, Shiner Texas, and Shiner Public.
Arrangements by Thiele Cooper Funeral Home, 361-293-5656.
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that below. Otherwise, you can create an account by clicking on the Log in button below, and then register to create your account.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook. Stop watching this guestbook.
Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Most Popular
Articles
- Vanished from Victoria: Uptown Theatre had its own generator
- Dads, kids take the field before Victoria Generals game
- 8-10 flee vehicle on foot, 1 detained after pursuit from Yorktown to Smiley
- Goliad's Zamzow Mahler ready to compete at Olympic Trials
- Victoria County Commissioners to receive tax abatement request from Zinc Resources
- 5 COVID-19 cases reported in Wharton County
- Dave Campbell's Texas Football preseason rankings announced
- Life's challenges, faith alter Victoria dad's outlook on fatherhood
- Cuero man killed, passenger injured after one-vehicle crash in DeWitt County
- Horoscope: HAPPY BIRTHDAY for Monday, June 21, 2021
Commented
- Letter: The equations of history lay down odds that are hard to beat (5)
- Guest column: Communication Corner: Leadership Styles and the Presidency (5)
- Police department employee arrested on warrant charging theft of property (4)
- Letter: Citizens need to study all the provisions of H.R.1/S.R.1 (4)
- Fidel Herrera Padilla (3)
- 'A difficult process': At Harlingen shelter, migrants describe journey from Venezuela to Texas (4)
- Victoria's school board hears budget workshop (2)
- Victoria mayoral debate (2)
- Rudolph V. Adames (2)
- Life's challenges, faith alter Victoria dad's outlook on fatherhood (1)
- Life is Messy, God is Good: There’s always hope for families (1)
- 'A sore sight': Hundreds of minors, families housed in pop-up border facility (1)
- Victoria City Council candidates debate the city's role in economic development (1)
- Sofia Flores Herrera (1)
- New Caterpillar production points to positive regional development (1)
- Minimum wage (1)
- Syndicated Column: My dad taught me how (1)
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.