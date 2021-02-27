Doanld Gould
DoNAld J. Gould
YOAKUM — Donald J. Gould, 82, passed away Sunday, February 21, 2021. He was the last of the seven children born to Joel and Mary (Cargill) Gould. He was born April 9, 1938 in Davilla, Texas.
He remained strong to overcome many health obstacles. He was a loving Father and a “leader” .
He leaves behind a legacy of love for his family, beloved wife of 34 years, Helen Gould of Yoakum; daughters, Cynthia Gould of Brookland, Sheila Goss (Milton) of Mauriceville and Susan Helweg of Yoakum; sons, Donald Gould (Allison) of Mauriceville, Ronald Gould of Mauriceville, Gil Helweg (Gladys) of Yoakum, Garland Helweg (Karlleen) of Yoakum, Bruce Helweg (Lesa) of Cuero and Carl Helweg- the “love of his life” of Yoakum; 15 grandchildren, 16 great-grandchildren and 1 great-great-grandchild; 3 beloved dog fur babies, Hunter, Abby and Boudreaux.
Preceded in death by his parents; three deceased grandsons; sister, Blanche Gould; brothers, Cecil, Raymond, Elbert, J.E. and Dalton Gould.
No Services to be held at this time.
Arrangements by Thiele Cooper Funeral Home, 361-293-5656.

