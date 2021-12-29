Dolly Ann Hamlin
PALACIOS — Dolly Ann Hamlin, 86, of Palacios passed away December 24, 2021. She was born November 25, 1935 in Palacios, TX to the late Walter Milam and Josephine Callaway Milam.
Her life centered around her family, her church and the Palacios community. She was an excellent cook and was most happy when cooking for others. Her German Chocolate Cake was famous all over town and it will be greatly missed.
Although she was raised in the Methodist Church, she spent over 60 years as an active member of the First Baptist Church of Palacios serving on an infinite number of committees and of course serving food for countless events. She was a member of the The Alapha Club for over five decades and active in the Palacios Chamber of Commerce for several years.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband of 61 years, Billy Brice Hamlin.
She is survived by a son Walter Hamlin (Barbara); a daughter Lisa Ann McKethan (Darren); a sister Betty Foulds; her grandchildren Jay Hamlin, Clay Hamlin (Lauren), John-Mark McKethan (America), Kyle Hamlin (Chelsea), Will McKethan (Kaitlyn) and Presley Fisk (Brandon) and great grandchildren Samuel Thomas Hamlin, Zachary Hamlin, Riley Marie Hamlin, Shiloh Grace Hamlin and a great granddaughter on the way.
Visitation will begin at 9:00 AM Wednesday, December 29, 2021, at the First Baptist Church in Palacios. Funeral service will be at 10:00 AM with Rev. Hollas Hoffman officiating. Interment will follow at Palacios Cemetery. Pallbearers will be Jay Hamlin, Clay Hamlin, Kyle Hamlin, John-Mark McKethan, Will McKethan and Brandon Fisk.
In lieu of flowers donations may be made to the Palacios Public Library or charity of your choice.
Online condolences may be shared with the family by visiting www.taylorbros.net. Arrangements are with Palacios Funeral Home. 361-972-2012
