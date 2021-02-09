Dolores Anne “Dee” Shields
PORT LAVACA — Dolores Anne “Dee” Shields was born in Houston, Texas, on July 28, 1935, and passed away on Feb. 5, 2021, in Port Lavaca, Texas, at the age of 85. Affectionally known as Ms Dee to her friends in Magnolia Beach and Aunt Dee to her loving family, Dee is preceded in death by her father, Simeon O. Shields, her mother, Fannye R. Shields, and her brother, Simeon O. Shields, Jr.
Dee is survived by her brother, Emmett Shields, and his wife, Diane, of Brookshire, Texas, her sister Simone Haden, of Humble, Texas, and life-long friend Elizabeth “Liz” Tagliabue of Victoria, Texas. She has numerous nieces and nephews and great-nieces and great-nephews that she had great affection for. Her nieces Allegra Lindstrom of Conroe, Texas, who was her goddaughter, and Nicole Segura of Humble, Texas, regarded their Aunt Dee as a very special maternal figure and they are grateful for her love and wisdom.
Dee graduated high school from St. Agnes Academy in Houston, Texas, in 1953. She earned a degree in nursing from Dominican College and enlisted in the United States Air Force where she achieved the rank of Major. She was a registered nurse for many years in Houston and later was a professor of nursing for Alvin Community College. She retired to Magnolia Beach in Port Lavaca, Texas, where she made many friends and cared for her beloved dogs. She is a longtime member of Our Lady of the Gulf Catholic Church in Port Lavaca, Texas.
There are no services planned at this time.
Thoughts and memories may be shared online at www.gracefuneralhome.net.
Arrangements and services under the personal care of Grace Funeral Homes & Cemeteries.
