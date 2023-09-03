Dolores Ball Kenne
VICTORIA — Dolores Ball Kenne, age 92, was born in Victoria County, Texas on October 27, 1930 to Warren Ball and Dessie Ralls Ball. They owned and operated Ball Airport where she spent many happy years. March 30, 1952, she and Arthur Warren Kenne of Goliad, Texas were married. After his tour of duty during the Korean War they returned to Victoria where they made their permanent home. Cattle ranching in Victoria and Goliad counties, operating Ball Airport, and enjoying their three children kept them fully occupied.
A graduate of Patti Welder High School and Victoria College in the late 1940’s she majored in Fine Arts; piano and painting. She played organ at First Methodist Church until her marriage. Later she worked for the Victoria Independent School District and then as a real estate broker. Her hobbies were painting, sewing and cooking. Traveling was perhaps the most enjoyable, all over America and Europe. Dolores was a member of First United Methodist Church, the Come One-Come All Sunday school class, and Victoria County Genealogy Society.
She is survived by her son Art Kenne of Lyman, Maine, daughter Janet Prout of Millersville, Maryland, and three grandchildren Allison (fiancé Christopher Snyder), George IV, and Samuel Prout. Preceding her in death is her husband Arthur of 68 years, son Peter Carl Kenne, age 15, and her parents Warren and Dessie Ball. Services will be held at 1st United Methodist Church of Victoria, TX, Rev. Wade Powell presiding, on Wednesday, September 6, 2023 at 10:00 am with visitation starting 30 minutes prior. Burial will be at Memory Gardens Cemetery following the service.
