DOLORES PONCIO CAVAZOS VICTORIA - Dolores Poncio Cavazos, 70, of Victoria, passed away Sunday Nov. 3, 2019. She was born on Apr. 15, 1949 to the late Charles Alba and Agapita Perez, Porfirio Perez (Step Father),and adopted Parents Pedro and Eulalia "Lala" DeLaGarza. She is survived by her daughters Julia and Ashley Poncio and Valerie Poncio-Hernandez (Manny); her sons Cheno (Christina) and Henry (Jennifer) Poncio; her sisters Alice Gomez, Liz Robinson, and Belinda Coker; Her brother Leonardo "Leon" DeLaGarza; her 16 grandchildren and 10 great-grandchildren. In addition to her parents, and Adopted Parents Dolores is preceeded in death by her sisters Felipa Flores, Dolores "Lole" Olguin, and Molly Flores; her brothers Emerico, Vicente and Julian "Nane" DeLaGarza. A visitation will be held on Wed., Nov. 6, 2019 at Heaven's Gate Chapel from 3-7 p.m. with a Rosary beginning at 7 p.m. Services will be held on Thursday, Nov. 7, 2019 at Our Lady of Sorrows at 9 a.m. Interment will immediately follow at Resurrection Cemetery. Under the Direction of Heavens Gate Funeral Home.
