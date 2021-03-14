Dolores Kilgore
VICTORIA — Dolores (Kainer) Kilgore, 87, of Victoria, Texas, peacefully entered into her eternal rest on March 10, 2021. She was born in the Shillerville Community of Victoria County to the late Edmund Kainer and Hilda (Hollas) Kainer.
She is survived by her daughters, Mary (Christopher) Coughran of Argyle; Dianne (Moell) Blalock of Boerne; Denise (Greg) Jolly of Victoria; Eileen (Chuck) Bullock of Inez; Patrice (Fred) Stanford of Victoria; and Ida (Bill) Sebera of Fredericksburg; sons, Thomas (Lynette) Kilgore of Inez; Daniel (Sheila) Kilgore of Victoria; Patrick (Melodie) Kilgore of Sugarland, and Wayne (Stacey) Kilgore of Montgomery. She is also survived by 36 grandchildren and 43 great grandchildren.
Dolores is preceded in death by her husband, Whayland W. Kilgore. They had 69 wonderful years together before his death March 2, 2020. She is also preceded in death by her parents; three brothers, Melvin Kainer, Alton (Doris) Kainer, and Winfred (Mary Ruth) Kainer; two sons, Joseph and John Kilgore; one daughter, Blandine and son-in law Jeff Dorsett; two grandsons, Clint Bullock and Matthew Dorsett and one great-grandson, Mason Rother.
Dolores attended Lone Tree School for the first eight grades and graduated from Patti Welder High School. She met the love of her life, Whayland W. Kilgore, while in high school and he in college, and married Thanksgiving Day, Nov. 23, 1950, at Our Lady of Lourdes Catholic Church. Their union gave them thirteen children.
Dolores was a devout Catholic, who took her role seriously and led by example for her children. She was a lifelong member of Our Lady of Lourdes Catholic Church and active in Altar Society and Sewing Circle in the parish. She loved music and loved to dance. At any point in time, you could find her dancing in the living room with one of her children or grandchildren. Family get-togethers were the best! One would always find plenty of food, fun, and laughter. She was proud of her children and loved being with her many grandchildren. Her family was her joy and her life. She took her role as wife, mother, and grandmother to heart! Everyone who knew her, loved her. You could hear her laughter a mile away! We will miss you, but we know you will be praying for us here on earth and we will be together again.
Visitation will be held on Tuesday, March 16th at 9:00am at Our Lady of Lourdes Catholic Church, 105 N Williams Street. Rosary will be recited at 9:30am with the Mass of Christian Burial to follow at 10:00am. Burial to follow to Resurrection Cemetery. Pallbearers include grandsons, Kyle Kilgore, Braden Kilgore, Brett Stanford, Dewitt Kilgore, Cole Kilgore, and Clayton Dorsett.
Words of comfort may be shared with the family at www.colonialfuneralhomevictoria.com.
