Dolores Lucille
Grahmann Holly
VICTORIA — Dolores Lucille Grahmann Holly, age 68, unexpectedly passed away December 3, 2021.
Dolores was born in Hallettsville, Texas on January 6th, 1953, to Alois and Lucille Grahmann. Dolores grew up on the family’s farm and told many stories of her life on the farm picking cotton, working the pigs and cattle, tending to the garden and helping raise the younger siblings. Dolores graduated from Sacred Heart High School in 1971 as the class Valedictorian. She married Bobby L. Holly on October 30, 1971 and made several moves until they finally settled in Victoria and raised three sons, Doyle, Jeff and Scott. Dolores obtained her Vocational Nursing License and worked with hospitals and private clinics. Dolores and Bobby shared their love for their boys so deeply, it was hard to separate the five of them. Between hunting trips to the hill country, the family ranch in Langtry, fishing, or trips to Hallettsville to visit family, Dolores always had her boys with her to watch over. It wasn’t any surprise that Dolores would treat her grandchildren as she did her own boys. She and Bobby traveled endlessly to see grandkids and they would arrive early and be the last to leave. Her boisterous laugh, sense of humor and extremely bright mind will be a missing piece at all family events.
In addition to her parents, Dolores is preceded in death by her husband, Bobby L. Holly and her infant children, Collette and Bruce Holly. She is survived by her three sons, Doyle B. Holly and wife Kristy; Jeff E. Holly and wife Amy; Scott C. Holly and wife Ellie; six grandchildren, Dawson and Karson Holly, Brady, Brooke and Blair Holly, and Rollins Holly; sisters, Laura Ruth, Rita, Joan, Sharon, Alice, Laurie; brothers, Arthur, Elroyce, Anthony, Melvin, Stanley, and Alois; and countless nieces, nephews and cousins.
Funeral services will be Thursday, December 9, 2021, with a Rosary beginning at 9:30 am followed by Mass at 10:00 am at Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Hallettsville, Texas. Burial will follow at Sacred Heart Cemetery. Pallbearers for service are grandsons: Dawson Holly, Karson Holly, Brady Holly, and Rollins Holly (honorary), brother, Alois Grahmann, brother-in-law, Dennis Motal, and family friend Kevin Roehl.
