DOLORES PESEK
BOCA RATON, FL — Our mother, Dolores Diane Pesek, born in Wied, Texas, passed away August 10, 2021. Her 79 years were full beyond measure. She was blessed with a large family including 11 brothers and sisters and loving parents, Rudolph and Henrietta (Marie Kallus) Pesek. She dedicated 7 years to the Sisters of Devine Providence in San Antonio, Texas while attending college at Our Lady of the Lake University. She then moved to Louisiana, married Ernest Simoneaux, Jr, and raised her three daughters, Mimi, Christi and Niki. Dolores taught, primarily elementary math, over many years. Following a Masters and Ph.D in Elementary Education, she taught at the University of Southeastern Louisiana. Keeping family as a top priority, she moved to Washington, DC to be close to her first grandchildren, Joseph and Christine. Over the next 15 years, she embraced the many offerings of the city with family and friends, but poured her heart into the Holy Trinity Parish Community, particularly in her ministry for the divorced and widowed and continued teaching in the DC Public Education system. Her calling to family returned and she moved to Florida two years ago to be with her grandchildren Claire and Rehma. She was so fortunate to have found love and partnership again during the last six years of life with Lawrence “Joe” Bernard. Love of family and service to others defined her. This love was often expressed by music. Her independence and faith opened doors to an array of intellectual, spiritual, cultural, and artistic experiences. Rarely limited by fear; curiosity and trust in others broadened her experiences and her impact on everyone around her.
Dolores is survived by three children Mimi Simoneaux Kneuer (John) of Southold, NY; Christi Angele Simoneaux of Washington, DC; and Niki Simoneaux (Elliot de Lisser) of Boca Raton, FL; four grandchildren Joseph, Christine, Claire and Rehma; and partner Joe Bernard. She is also survived by her siblings: Dorothy Rother of Hallettsville, Agnes Kuenstler of Yoakum, Theresa Belicek of Yoakum, Henry Pesek (Patsy) of Shiner, Lawrence Pesek (Beverly) of Fredericksburg, Patrick Pesek (Barbara) of Wied, Andrew Pesek (Jane) of Hallettsville and Marian Dierschke of Bryan and numerous nieces and nephews. She is preceded in death by her parents, sisters Diane Marie and Rita Ann Voekel and brother -in-laws Marlin Kuenstler, Daniel Rother and Julius Belicek.
Her life will be honored, and she will be laid to rest at a later date in her birthplace, Wied, Texas. In lieu of flowers, if you would like to honor her life, a fund is being created to support the home and staff of her special needs daughter, Christi Simoneaux. https://gofund.me/e044cde2
