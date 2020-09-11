Dolores Schroller
VICTORIA — Dolores Schroller, 87, of Victoria, passed away on Tuesday, September 8, 2020, from complications of a stroke. Dolores will be available for the public to view from 12pm-5pm on Friday, September 11th at Grace Funeral Home, 2401 Houston Hwy. Rosary and funeral mass will be held on Saturday, September 12th at The Cathedral of Our Lady of Victory with rosary starting at 1:30pm and mass at 2pm. Burial to follow at Resurrection Cemetery.
Dolores was born to the late Joe and Agnes Grafe Leopold in Hallettsville, Texas on January 11, 1933. She married the love of her life, Elroyce (Ellie) Schroller in 1953. Dolores loved to travel. During her 50 plus years with Ellie, they traveled with friends and family to 49 states as well as multiple other countries and made many new friends along the way. She went on yearly trips to Rockport with friends and to South Padre with her sisters. In recent years, her favorite trips were to the casinos where she would win some and lose some but always had a good time.
Her family was the joy of her life! She loved to cook and bake, and there was always cake, cookies and more food than could be eaten. Family gatherings were her favorite time and they always ended in a card or domino game (or two or three). She has taught all her children and grandchildren how to play multiple games and never could understand why they didn’t let her win; that was if she ever lost. She trained them well! She also enjoyed playing games with friends and family and had multiple card and bunco groups she played with weekly. She loved her Wednesday night bingo at the KC Hall and volunteered in the kitchen as well.
She loved taking care of her flowers and buying more than her backyard could hold. She would sit out there with her morning coffee and enjoy God’s Creation. It was her special time with the Lord. Her strong faith has been and always will be an inspiration to her family.
Dolores was a member of Our Lady of Victory Cathedral. She belonged to OLV Altar Society and Catholic Daughters. She served as an Eucharist Minister and was a volunteer at the Cathedral.
Dolores was preceded in death by her husband, Ellie Schroller, in 2009. She is survived by her children and their spouses, Pat and Gary McCoy, Mark and Kari Schroller, Ronnie and Bernadette Schroller, Lori and Danny Witte, and Kay and Lawson Austin. She is survived by her grandchildren, Kyle and Adrienne McCoy, Brandon and Kim McCoy, Lindsey and Russell MacKaron, Taylor Schroller, Bobby Schroller, Lexi Schroller, Ryan Schroller, Danny Jr. and Sarah Witte, Brittany and Dylan Baros, Haley and Evan Novak, Tanner Austin, Trevor and Gracyn Austin, Shelby Austin, and Jamie Thomas. She is survived by 10 great grandchildren and more on the way.
When mom went to be with her Maker, we not only lost a great mom, but our best friend. We always knew she would be there for us in prayers. The innate trust we had as a baby, continued throughout our lives. Her priority was always her babies. We love you mom and will miss you dearly.
We know these are difficult times with Covid-19, and we do not expect anyone to risk their health attending the services. We ask for your prayers that eternal rest be granted unto her. Masks and social distancing will be required for those that do attend.
Pallbearers will be her grandsons.
Memorial donations may be made in Dolores’ name to Our Lady of Victory Cathedral or The Vine School.
