Dolton kyser
SAN ANTONIO — Dolton Kyser, who we remember as Junior Kyser, passed away Wednesday September 14, 2022 in San Antonio, Texas. He was born August 22, 1952 in Victoria, Texas to the late Dolton Kyser Sr. and Ida Marie Harris Kyser.
Junior received his basic education in Victoria, Texas, and later moved to San Antonio Texas. He was a member of Queen City Church Of God In Christ when living in Victoria.
He is proceeded in death by his parents, Sister : Vivian High and Brother : James Kyser.
He is survived by his Sisters : Ethel Green (Arthur) Joyce Evans, Shirley Tyrone, Annie Bell Runnels all of Victoria, and Willie Edwards of Houston, Texas.
Public viewing will be Friday September 23, 2022 at 10:00 am until 12:50 pm. Funeral service will begin at 1:00 pm. at Barefield Funeral Home. Eulogist will be Pastor Melvin Price and Interment will be at Resurrection Cemetery.
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that below. Otherwise, you can create an account by clicking on the Log in button below, and then register to create your account.
Add an entry as anonymous
Report
Watch the guestbook. Stop watching this guestbook.
Most Popular
Articles
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular articles.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.